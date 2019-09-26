Where is ‘Zuma’s private spy’ Thulani Dlomo, DA asks

The Democratic Alliance has written to State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo and International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Naledi Pandor to question the whereabouts of former president Jacob Zuma’s alleged “top spy” Thulani Dlomo.

The party wants clarity on the whereabouts of Dlomo, who has been implicated in testimonies at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The DA questions if Dlomo is currently in the employ of the state, “given the myriad allegations against him and his purported role in State Capture”.

The party demands to know the position Dlomo currently fills, if any, including his remuneration package.

In a statement, the DA said: “It cannot be that an individual with such close ties to state capture and the manipulation of the state machinery could potentially be living off the public’s money, whilst evading accountability.

“Reports today indicate that Dlomo has been missing in action for several months after he was recalled by President Cyril Ramaphosa from his ambassadorship in Japan in January 2019. Dlomo previously worked for the department of social development in KwaZulu-Natal as their head of security in 2012.

“He resigned abruptly before a forensic audit found that he had received kickbacks of R1 million for tenders worth R45 million. By the time the audit was made public, he had already moved on to work at the State Security Agency.”

The DA wants Dlomo nicknamed “Zuma’s private spy” due to his close proximity to the former president, and to answer to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the commission including the courts.

Last week, New24 reported that questions on Dlomo’s whereabouts remained unanswered after they were sent to SSA.

This came after a report by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw in April alleging that Dlomo disappeared amid fears that he was part of a campaign to undermine Ramphosa ahead of the May elections.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

