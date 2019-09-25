Public protector’s office being weaponised against Ipid, Sesoko tells Zondo

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head investigator Matthews Sesoko has highlighted bizarre circumstances where Ipid investigators were being investigated by the same people they were investigating.

“It cannot be that people we are investigating as Ipid start investigating us,” Sesoko told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, alleging those who were being investigated by Ipid members were somehow able to in turn probe Ipid investigations.

The inquiry heard how there were two rendition reports with two different conclusions issued by Ipid.

The first report, regarded as the initial report, recommended that former Hawks head Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya be prosecuted. The second, now referred to as the final report, found that there was insufficient evidence pointing to any criminality.

He further claims the office of the public protector is being weaponised against Ipid “even in 2019.” Zondo heard how a recently leaked public protector’s report was leaked on social media before those implicated were informed.

“I first became aware of it on social media…before it was officially released.”

Zondo concluded Sesoko’s testimony by reminding him that he may be requested to return to the commission. During Sesoko’s testimony, Zondo raised serious concerns regarding alleged corruption within Ipid and the police force.

“We can’t hope to clean up corruption if there is a lot of corruption in the office.

“We cannot have situations where perpetrators are arrested, charged and brought to court, only to be protected from prosecution.

“It can’t be,” Zondo said, referring to high-ranking officers allegedly using the legal system to their own benefit – an allegation Sesoko made during his testimony.

“If we can’t sort that out, then we can’t sort out corruption in the country.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.