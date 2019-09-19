Mdluli says he can testify before Zondo ‘tomorrow’, if called

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli says he is prepared to provide testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture as soon as tomorrow.

“I will wait for that time if ever I am called. Even tomorrow I can go.”

The former spy boss maintains there is certain information which he cannot publicly disclose but would welcome any opportunity to table the information to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Mdluli was implicated in testimony this week by Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse, who has been testifying at the commission.

Roelofse alleges that Mdluli used more than R300,000 from the crime intelligence’s secret service slush fund for flights and accommodation for him and his family.

Testifying, Roelofse told the commission that criminal activity within crime intelligence started at the very top and his attempts to investigate were often obstructed. The commission heard how Mdluli’s actions were meant to frustrate investigations.

Roelofse told the commission how the “SAPS lifted Mdluli’s suspension and he continued with his duties as divisional commissioner,” which set in motion the transfer of more than 20 members within days after his reappointment.

“On 4 April 2012, Mdluli released a circular to all CI [crime intelligence] members, for signature, warning them not to disclose classified information to the media and other persons or bodies not authorised to receive such information.”

The use of state funds to pay for travel costs for Mdluli, his family and families of other senior crime intelligence officers was among matters Roelofse wanted probed. The secret service account was used to operate safe houses, purchase assets and pay informants in covert operations.

Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi briefly appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday for sentencing proceedings after they were found guilty of charges related to the kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe.

The matter was postponed to November 7 and 8.

On July 30, the judge found Mdluli guilty on four counts of intimidation, two of kidnapping, two of common assault and two of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The commission has adjourned for lunch.

