Richard Mdluli allegedly looted Crime Intelligence secret service account, Zondo hears

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli abused and looted the secret service account, the state capture commission of inquiry has heard.

Testifying for a second day, Colonel Kobus Roelofse said Mdluli spent money from the account for security upgrades, overseas trips and various vehicles.

Roelofse is a member of the police’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

He said Mdluli bought five cars to the value of R3.15 million between 2009 and 2011 – an E-Class Mercedes Benz, a Mercedes Benz 350 CDI, a BMW 530d, a Mercedes Benz ML 350 and a Lexus.

Mdluli also used the account to pay for his family’s private overseas trips, Roelofse testified.

In addition, the funds were allegedly used for security upgrades worth R190,000 to Mdluli’s private home in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The former Crime Intelligence boss also approved Nathi Mthethwa’s security upgrades to his private home in KwaMbonambi, in KwaZulu-Natal, while he was the minister of police, he said.

An amount of R195,581.45 was allegedly spent for the upgrades, Roelofse added.

“There was a risk assessment done on the 31st of May 2010 on the premises, on the instructions of general Mdluli.”

However, he could not confirm if Mthethwa was aware of where the funding came from, the commission heard.

“Whether he actually knew where the money came from or not, I won’t speculate.

“What I do know is that the secret service account did make payments for this and there was a security assessment done and [it] was approved by general Mdluli,” Roelofse said.

Mdluli was facing charges of fraud, theft and corruption for allegedly pillaging the Crime Intelligence slush fund. But the charges were withdrawn in 2011.

The hearing continues.

