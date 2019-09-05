Former SABC 8 journalists to give evidence at state capture inquiry

The state capture commission of inquiry is expected to hear testimony on Thursday from three former SABC employees, including two who were part of the infamous SABC 8.

The name was given to a group of eight journalists in 2016, when they spoke out against what they called “censorship” under the leadership of then chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

The three who are expected to testify before commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, are Krivani Pillay, Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki and Mwaba Phiri.

The commission heard evidence this week from key former and current top management staffers at the SABC, including CEO Madoda Mxakwe, who told the commission that the public broadcaster was subjected to a systematic collapse of governance and financial processes for many years.

Mxakwe said when he took the job, his understanding was that a capital re-injection that was expected.

He also believed the only reason the SABC had been able to stay afloat was because of the dedication of its staff.

The commission also heard evidence from former SABC group CEO Lulama Mokhobo who said that the SABC’s finances became healthy but that the “dislike for [her] increased phenomenally”.

Mokhobo said she believed she was pushed from the organisation and attempts to do so had happened at least three times.

“I realised, chair, that it was time for me to go,” she said.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.