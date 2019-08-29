Magashule unperturbed by Dukwana’s allegations – report

Former premier of the Free State and current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has reportedly said he was undisturbed by claims made by the former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Testifying at the commission on Wednesday, Dukwana described Magashule as a “blesser” whose office made “onerous requests” for money to a service provider who had scored an R255 million tender without processes being followed.

The SABC reported that Magashule, however, has levelled counter-allegations against Dukwana, claiming that the former MEC had played a key role in the conclusion of contentious government deals.

Magashule was quoted as saying that though Dukwana had told the commission that he had not signed any documents “we have documents to show he has signed”. “His signature is attached.”

The former premier was further quoted as saying Dukwana was earning money on a monthly basis despite the fact that he was unemployed and that the former MEC did not pay tax.

