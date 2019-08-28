Zondo says he wanted Gavin Watson to furnish an affidavit to the commission

The chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday clarified that he had signed a directive that once served would have required the late African Global Operations CEO Gavin Watson to furnish an affidavit to the commission.

Zondo made the clarification ahead of the second day of testimony by former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana.

Zondo said following Watson’s passing, the commission had received a number of media enquiries on whether or not it intended to call him to testify at the inquiry or had made efforts towards that end.

“Yes indeed he was one of the people the commission intended to give the opportunity to give evidence and put his side of the story and be questioned,” Zondo said.

However, he clarified that Watson had not been called and that a date for his appearance at the commission had not been arranged.

Zondo explained that at the time of Watson’s passing, he had signed regulation 10 (6) which empowered him to issue a directive to a person that may have information relevant to the terms of reference of the commission.

In terms of the powers given to the chair under the regulation, the chair can direct a person to appear before the commission or to furnish an affidavit or statement in regard to certain matters, Zondo explained.

However, he said the regulation directive he had signed did not require him to appear before the commission as yet but rather to furnish an affidavit dealing with the various matters former African Global Operations COO Angelo Agrizzi had testified on.

Zondo added that the personnel of the commission had already been in touch with Watson’s attorneys and attempts were being made for the directive to be served on Watson.

He said Watson’s attorneys had indicated that the directive should be served to them but at the time of Watson’s passing, it hadn’t been, Zondo said.

