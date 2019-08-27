Magashule, Zwane among 30 implicated in evidence as Dukwana returns to Zondo commission

Former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana is back on the witness stand on Tuesday at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Evidence leader at the commission advocate Phillip Mokoena said those implicated in Dukwana’s evidence on his return were notified in writing within a reasonable time before the former MEC took the stand on Tuesday.

Adv Mokoena says all implicated persons relating Mr Dukwana's testimony were served with Rule 3.3 notices.#StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) August 27, 2019

Those implicated include former Free State premier and current ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former Free State agriculture and rural development MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, among an estimated total of 30 implicated individuals, Mokoena said.

Part of Dukwana‘s previous testimony before the commission alleged that Magashule and Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, each received R1 million monthly from the infamous Gupta family.

Dukwana also related before Zondo how Magashule arranged two meetings between him and the Guptas – one at the Midrand Sahara family business premises in February 2008 and another in 2012 at the Saxonwold Gupta compound.

Watch the proceedings live courtesy of the SABC:

(Background reporting, Brian Sokutu.)

