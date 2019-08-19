Jiba and Mrwebi ‘peddled misinformation’ to Zuma in plot to get rid of me – Nxasana

Former National Prosecutions Authority (NPA) boss Mxolisi Nxasana took to the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday morning, where he spoke about an alleged plot to remove him from his position by former NPA advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

According to Nxasana, NPA risk specialist Terrence Joubert told him of the plot, claiming that a Hawks officer, Welcome Mhlongo, had been told by Jiba to “get dirt” on him.

Nxasana told the commission that reports surfaced that unknown people had attempted dig up information about his past shortly after his appointment at the NPA.

This included people asking questions about his arrest and acquittal on charges of murder in 1985.

Nxasana testified that a recording exists in which Mhlongo could be heard telling Joubert that Jiba wanted him removed from his position and had instructed him and others to work hard in a bid to obtain information on him that could be used against him.

Nxasana alleges that part of Jiba and Mrwebi’s plot against him involved them “peddling misinformation” about him to then president Jacob Zuma. They allegedly told the president that Nxasana wanted to reinstate charges against him, which is something he told the commission he was not considering at the time.

When Zuma attempted to suspend Nxasana in 2014, he filed an urgent court interdict in an attempt to get Zuma to provide him with further clarity on why he wanted to suspend him.

This led to a meeting with Zuma, at which Nxasana said the president told him that he had been informed of meetings between Nxasana and former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Bulelani Ngcuka, who Nxasana said was known for “hating the president”.

This, according to the former NPA boss was false. No meetings between himself and Ngcuka took place, according to Nxasana.

Nxasana testified that he had no previous relationship with Joubert and did not know why he shared information of the alleged plot against him on the part of Jiba and Mrwebi.

“I do not know Mr Joubert and the information that he sent me was unsolicited,” he said.

The former NDPP also repeated previous claims made at the commission that he was appointed at the prosecuting authority without having undergone a job interview or completed any application forms.

Nxasana first told the commission that the hiring process was not followed leading to his appointment to the position in 2013 during his testimony in June.

Testimony at the commission continues.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

