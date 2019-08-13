State Capture 13.8.2019 10:45 am

Zondo postpones Jiba’s application to cross-examine Agrizzi

Citizen reporter
Suspended top NPA prosecutor Advovate Nomgcobo Jiba during a break in the hearing led by retired Constitutional Court Judge Yvonne Mokgoro - who is probing her fitness to hold office in the NPA, 20 February 2019. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

Suspended top NPA prosecutor Advovate Nomgcobo Jiba during a break in the hearing led by retired Constitutional Court Judge Yvonne Mokgoro - who is probing her fitness to hold office in the NPA, 20 February 2019. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the application will be set down at a later stage when other witnesses have given Bosasa-related testimony.

Former senior prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba’s application to cross-examine former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the commission of inquiry into state capture was postponed on Tuesday.

The chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said the application would be postponed “sine die and may be set down at a later stage when other witnesses have given evidence on Bosasa”.

Agrizzi gave testimony at the commission earlier this year alleging that Jiba had received bribes from Bosasa.

Zondo also confirmed on Tuesday that former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, who was also implicated in allegations of corruption at Bosasa, was due to appear before the commission.

The commission took a short adjournment after Zondo announced that Jiba’s application to cross-examine Agrizzi was postponed.

After the adjournment, the commission will hear the Estina-related testimony from the former Phumelela Municipal Manager, Moses Moremi.

The commission resumed on Monday to hear testimony on the multimillion-rand siphoning of state funds through the Gupta-linked Estina Dairy Farm project in the province.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Zondo commission hears of R30m sought for advance on Estina Dairy Farm project 12.8.2019
Mac Maharaj: If Siphiwe Nyanda was a spy, Zuma will have tough explaining to do 11.8.2019
SACP calls for unity against state capture and corruption – report 4.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition