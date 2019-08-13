Zondo postpones Jiba’s application to cross-examine Agrizzi

Former senior prosecutor Nomgcobo Jiba’s application to cross-examine former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi at the commission of inquiry into state capture was postponed on Tuesday.

The chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said the application would be postponed “sine die and may be set down at a later stage when other witnesses have given evidence on Bosasa”.

Agrizzi gave testimony at the commission earlier this year alleging that Jiba had received bribes from Bosasa.

Zondo also confirmed on Tuesday that former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti, who was also implicated in allegations of corruption at Bosasa, was due to appear before the commission.

The commission took a short adjournment after Zondo announced that Jiba’s application to cross-examine Agrizzi was postponed.

After the adjournment, the commission will hear the Estina-related testimony from the former Phumelela Municipal Manager, Moses Moremi.

The commission resumed on Monday to hear testimony on the multimillion-rand siphoning of state funds through the Gupta-linked Estina Dairy Farm project in the province.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

