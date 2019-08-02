State capture commission apologises to the BLF

The commission of inquiry into state capture has apologised to the deregistered political party Black First Land First (BLF) for the fact that they were removed from one of their public sittings last month by “somebody” with an incorrect understanding of the commission’s position on public attendance rights.

The BLF and his supporters had shown up on July 15 to support former president Jacob Zuma while he was giving testimony to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in Parktown. However, they were barred for appearing in their party regalia.

Party president Andile Mngxitama challenged police to either arrest him or allow him in.

“Where is the rule that stops me from entering the premises? I want a piece of paper that says we can’t go in because we are wearing regalia,” Mngxitama said at the time.

“Why must I remove my regalia? Are you asking me to censor myself?”

The commission has now sent the group a formal written apology in which acting secretary Kwezi Shabalala admits it had never been the commission’s position to stop anyone from entering the venue if they were wearing party regalia.

“It would seem that somebody may not have correctly understood the Commission’s position, namely that nobody should be denied access to the venue because they may be wearing party regalia,” wrote Shabalala.

She tendered an official apology.

Mngxitama has said he accepts the apology, but wants the SA Police Service under Minister Bheki Cele to follow suit.

He said: “The police and security of the commission claimed there was a standing rule to deny access to people wearing political party regalia. When they were asked to show the rule they failed but still prevented [me] from entering the commission.

“BLF hopes that the Zondo commission can show more awareness of what’s happening inside that commission. The one hand of the commission needs to really make an effort to know what the other hand is doing.

“The unreasonable action of the police and the security suggests inherent hostility towards supporters of Zuma like BLF. It makes us wonder if Zuma will get a fair assessment.

“Now BLF awaits for an apology from the Minister of Police Mr Bheki Cele.”

