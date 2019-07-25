State Capture 25.7.2019 03:12 pm

I met the Guptas at Estina Dairy Farm, says neighbouring farmer

Daniel Friedman
File picture: Gupta brothers, Ajay and Atul.

Willie Basson was hired to bring his equipment to the farm, as it didn’t have any of its own.

Willie Basson, a former farmer in Vrede, gave testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, telling evidence leader advocate Leah Gcabashe that he met the three Gupta brothers at the Estina Dairy Farm.

Basson, a businessman in the Free State town of Warden, 8km from the Estina Dairy Farm, sold his farms recently, but was involved in cattle and game farming since 2000 and had been employed to help construct a dam on the farm in 2012 after he was contacted by a man in India he identified as a Mr Prasad, who said he was involved in the management of the farm.

According to Basson, who gave testimony in Afrikaans which was translated by an interpreter, he did additional work when a contractor was hired to provide machinery to the farm, as it did not have any of its own. He further says that the contractor called him and asked him to bring his equipment and work with the contractor.

The commission has several invoices for the work done by Basson, most of which were either made out to Estina Dairy Farms or the Vrede project rather than to the contractor.

Basson seemed to be under the impression in his testimony that Estina belonged to the Guptas, rather than to the provincial government.

He said he met the three brothers you hear about “in the media”, who he also described as the “heads of the family”, at the farm.

Testimony was adjourned for the day due to concerns over the interpreter and is set to continue with a new one on Friday.

