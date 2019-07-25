I was attacked by Zwane’s ‘private forces’ for exposing Estina’s 45 dead cows – Radebe

At the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday, a former Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor in Vrede in the Free State, Doctor Radebe, described a physical attack and threats of violence he had received after going to the media with reports of how 45 dead cows were dumped in the river.
The commission is currently probing the failed multimillion-rand Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede.
In early 2014, reports surfaced that the farm’s sole director, Kamal Vasram, believed to be an associate of the Guptas, oversaw the dumping of 45 cows into a stream in Vrede.
Radebe told the commission that this stream was used as drinking water by local communities.