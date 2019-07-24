That’s not my signature approving Estina Dairy Farm project, claims official

At the commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday, testimony was given by Dr Tankisi Masiteng, who was the chief director of the department of agriculture and development in the Free State between 2012 and 2016, when the controversial Estina Dairy Farm project took place.

Evidence leader Advocate Leah Gcabashe presented a document which appeared to have Matsiteng’s signature on it, where approval for the project was given.

According to Matsiteng, this was not signed by him but by an acting director as he was in China at the time.

He added that all documents from the time will show that he was not a part of the Estina project due to his month-long trip to China. When he arrived back, the head of department brought the documents on the project to him, which he says were already signed.

Masiteng accuses head of the department of agriculture and development at the time, Peter Thabethe, of eschewing the usual procurement procedures. He says he was told this was necessary due to how much money was invested in the project.

Masiteng also brought up Thuto Kganye, who had been accused of being a spy for Mosebenzi Zwane earlier on Wednesday in the testimony of one of the Vrede dairy project’s beneficiaries, Ephraim Dhlamini.

According to Masiteng, Kganye’s official role was as a food security officer.

He said that “foot soldiers” are often appointed to implement projects, and in the case of Vrede, an “implementing agent” did most of the work, with the district office not required to do much.

According to Masiteng, such agents can object in writing if they are issued unlawful instructions.

Among shocking revelations to emerge at the commission on Tuesday, during Dhlamini’s testimony, were allegations of how the project’s intended beneficiaries were duped by former agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and other officials.

Zwane, now chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on transport, allegedly took a gospel choir from his home town, Vrede in the Free State, on an all-expenses paid trip to India instead of emerging farmers meant to go receive training on dairy farming, the state capture commission of inquiry heard on Tuesday.

(Background reporting, Brian Sokutu)

