Zuma’s legal counsel says he will take no further part in the commission

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal counsel, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, has told the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that Zuma “will take no further part” at the inquiry.

Sikhakhane said Zuma’s concerns were how the commission had “approached” the former president and the manner in which he was “treated” during proceedings from Monday, July 15.

Zuma was expected to take the witness stand the whole week from Monday till Friday, however, in an unexpected turn of events on Wednesday, the former president and his legal team brought proceedings to a halt shortly after lunch. Their complaint was that Zuma was being cross-examined “very thoroughly” about details he knew nothing about.

Watch the proceedings live courtesy of the SABC:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.