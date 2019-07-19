State Capture 19.7.2019 10:26 am

Zuma’s legal counsel says he will take no further part in the commission

Makhosandile Zulu
Former President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

Former President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

The former president’s legal team says it has issues with the manner in which their client was approached and ‘treated’.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal counsel, advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, has told the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that Zuma “will take no further part” at the inquiry.

Sikhakhane said Zuma’s concerns were how the commission had “approached” the former president and the manner in which he was “treated” during proceedings from Monday, July 15.

Zuma was expected to take the witness stand the whole week from Monday till Friday, however, in an unexpected turn of events on Wednesday, the former president and his legal team brought proceedings to a halt shortly after lunch. Their complaint was that Zuma was being cross-examined “very thoroughly” about details he knew nothing about.

Watch the proceedings live courtesy of the SABC:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
I warned Zuma to move away from the ANC – Motsoeneng 19.7.2019
WATCH LIVE: Zuma back at the Zondo commission 19.7.2019
Former SA president Zuma returns to state capture inquiry 19.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition