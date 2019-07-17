Zuma denies saying Siyabonga Gama was his ‘only choice’ for Transnet CEO

Former president Jacob Zuma has told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he could not have said that Siyabonga Gama was his “only choice” for the appointment of chief executive officer (CEO).

Barbara Hogan previously told the commission that in 2009 her powers to appoint a board-recommended candidate, Sipho Maseko – currently Telkom chief executive – as Transnet Group CEO were “usurped” because Zuma favoured the recently dismissed Transnet boss, Gama.

“I don’t remember myself saying these things, how could I say these things when someone was facing serious charges,” Zuma said.

He said had he done this, he would have been undermining due processes.

Questioned whether he recalled instructing Hogan that a CEO would not be appointed at Transnet until Gama’s inquiry was concluded, Zuma said he had “difficulty” with Hogan’s testimony, reiterating that he could not have said that Gama was his preferred candidate.

Hogan also told the commission that a number of ANC leaders, including former secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, had been “very vocal” support for Gama’s appointment, though the Transnet board was opposed to it.

Zuma, however, said this was never discussed by the leadership of the party.

The former president said that at the time he was looking at the process and welcomed its final decision and had not placed his preference on Gama or on anyone else.

