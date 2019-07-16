Zuma warned us he would ‘rattle the ANC’ – Magashule

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told the media that former president Jacob Zuma informed the party that he would say things they would not be happy about in his Zondo commission testimony.

Magashule is the latest member of the ANC to attend the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, where he said the party would make a collective decision on the spy claims Zuma made against ANC members as they were very serious.

During his first day of testimony, Zuma claimed that the party was infiltrated by spies and that there was a conspiracy to get rid of him due to his knowledge of the covert operations.

Magashule told journalists that he had been a member of the ANC since Nelson Mandela’s tenure and was aware of some of the allegations made by Zuma. Without confirming or denying Zuma’s claims, Magashule said the party noted the allegations and would look into them.

“We can’t just ignore them, they are serious. Some of us, unlike the young boy in the book (referring to Pieter-Louis Mayburgh’s book, Gangster State) have been around.”

He added that his lawyers were still in consultation on a way forward on Myburgh’s book, which accuses the ANC secretary general of corruption and gangsterism, before moving on to criticise the media on their reporting.

“Everyone meets with government,” he said. The focus had to shift from only reporting on the Gupta family but to also include the likes of Patrice Motsepe, among others, he said.

Zuma continues his testimony at the commission.

