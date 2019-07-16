They called last night and said they would kill me, Zuma tells Zondo

Former president Jacob Zuma has told the chair of the commission of inquiry into state capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, about a threat to his children, senior counsel advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, and his own life.

Zuma started the second day of his testimony by placing on record that his personal assistant (PA) relayed to him this morning that she received a call last night between 7pm and 8pm from an unknown person who told her to inform Zuma that they would kill him, his children, and those around him.

Zuma further told Zondo that advocate Sikhakhane also received serious threats to his life about a week ago.

Zuma said that after today’s questioning, he wished to return to this issue because he had in the past lost a child and now knows what happened.

On Monday, Zuma told Zondo about threats to his life, one plan involving suicide bombers who were meant to carry out the plan of ending Zuma’s life during a Maskandi festival in Durban some time this year.

Zondo said such threats are unacceptable, adding that he was pleased that the threat had not deterred the former president from giving evidence at the commission.

Zondo urged law enforcement agencies to investigate the threats against Zuma, his family, and his legal representation.

