Ramatlhodi denies spy allegations, challenges Zuma to a lie detector test

Former public service minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has reportedly denied spy allegations made by former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on Monday.

Zuma claimed Ramathlodi was recruited while he was a student in Lesotho, adding that the allegations the former minister made against him when testifying at the commission were part of a ploy to have the former president “removed”.

The former president told the commission that the narrative that he was corrupt was part of a plan to “character assassinate” him because in the early 90s he came across information about spies within the ANC.

Zuma said he had a list of those who were spies within the governing party. Some of these spies have given authors information to write books about him, Zuma told the commission.

He said: “What made comrade Ngoako behave the way he did here saying that I’ve auctioned the country? Saying I do what I like? He’s carrying out an instruction.”

The former president further alleged that some of the spies had planned to assassinate him at the Gcwalisa iMabhida Stadium maskandi concert that took place in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year.

“The only thing that saved my life was that I did not attend,” he said.

But the former minister has rubbished Zuma’s allegations as a “ridiculous lie”. He further challenged the former president to a lie detector test.

“I am ready to [go] under a lie detector with him. We can meet before the commission. The commission can press both of us as to who is telling the truth and who is lying,” Ramatlhodi was quoted as saying by POWER News.

The former president’s allegations have sparked a debate, with some questioning how he appointed a minister knowing he was a spy.

(Background reporting by Makhosandile Zulu)

