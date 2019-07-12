Zondo commission continues to hear aviation-related testimony

The commission of inquiry into state capture continued on Friday, hearing aviation-related testimony.

Vivien Natasen, the director of Neo Solutions, took the witness stand at the commission on Friday.

The evidence leader at the commission, senior counsel Kate Hofmeyr told the chair of the inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that Natasen’s testimony related the flow of money from the North West department of transport to South African Express (SAX), Koreneka Trading and Projects, Neo Solutions, and then to another entity.

Hofmeyr noted that according to previous evidence at the commission, Koreneka was controlled by former SAX commercial manager Brian van Wyk.

The sole director of Koreneka Trading and Projectsm Babadi Tlatsana, last month told the commission about how her company won a R51 million airports job in the North West.

Tlatsana testified that her company became a preferred bidder for the deal without having experience and without a tender process.

Furthermore, after the commission heard evidence on how the North West province paid SAX exorbitant rates to operate two airports in the province when compared with industry standards, the provincial government announced that it would cooperate with the Zondo commission.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Background reporting, Brian Sokutu and ANA)