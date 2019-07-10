State Capture 10.7.2019 10:35 am

Zondo commission hears testimony on Transnet’s payments for locomotives

Citizen reporter

The commission says it will also hear Transnet-related testimony from former electrical engineer Francis Callard.

The commission of inquiry into state capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, will on Wednesday hear testimony from the acting manager: governance, risk and compliance from Transnet, Helen Janet Walsh.

Walsh’s testimony will be on the payments made on three acquisition transactions at Transnet. These transactions relate to the acquisition of 1064-type locomotives and another transaction relating to the acquisition of 100 locomotives as well as the acquisition of 95 locomotives.

The commission previously heard testimony about these transactions.

Transnet acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy in May told the commission about three contracts with China South Rail (CSR) that were entered into over various periods to supply locomotives to the state-owned freight operator.

He said that over a two-year period, the price for locomotives from CSR had risen from about R28 million per locomotive to R50 million per locomotive. There were “specification differences” between the locomotives, he said.

The commission will also hear Transnet-related testimony from former Transnet electrical engineer, Francis Callard.

Watch commission live courtesy of the SABC:

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting, Brian Sokutu)

