Waterkloof landing hurt image of Defence Force, SA – Air Force chief

The 2013 landing at Air Force Base Waterkloof of the Jet Airways chartered Airbus still hurts the South African Air Force chief, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard yesterday.

Lieutenant-General Fabian Msimang told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during his testimony: “It still hurts me. This was totally unacceptable. As chief of the Air Force, it did not only hurt me but the image of the Defence Force and the country.

“That is why we immediately instituted a military board of inquiry to get to the bottom of it.”

He added: “We are doing our best to overhaul our systems. What happened is something that should never have happened.

“We have dedicated people in the Defence Force who make things happen and are prepared to die for South Africa protecting our borders.”

Asked how he became aware of the request by the Guptas to land a private plane at Waterkloof, Msimang said it began with a meeting he had with the political advisor to Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who asked him for clarity on whether such a planned landing was legal.

“The minister’s advisor approached me to determine regulations and policies on landing at the base. I told him it would be irregular for wedding guests to land there because of national defence force protocols.

“Standard operating procedures determine the type of aircraft that can land there. That is where I left it.”

Zondo said: “There were people who knew it was not in line with procedure and practice to approve the landing of that plane. Anyone who wanted to do the right thing lacked the courage to say no.”

Msimang replied: “Arrangements hinged on trust. The right information has to come through. There were no checks and balances on how that request came to the Air Force.”

