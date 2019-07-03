Yes, Gupta guests landing at Waterkloof was illegal – Ntshisi

Despite earlier objecting to the persuasions of senior government officials Bruce Koloane and Colonel Christine Anderson to allow a private aircraft carrying Gupta guests to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013, Major Thabo Ntshisi today conceded to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture the decision was illegal.

Asked by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo why he processed the landing when he knew it contravened the law governing strategic installations, Ntshisi, a warrant officer at the time, said he could not challenge “a decision taken by seniors”.

He said that in terms of the protocol processes, a request from the foreign country had to be channelled through the department of international relations and cooperation.

A note verbale document stating the date, passenger details and their positions had to be sent from the department to the SA Air Force for processing. But this did not happen.

Only an e-mail from department official William Matjila, with an endorsement by former head of state protocol Koloane, now ambassador to the Netherlands, was received.

Asked who was allowed to land at Waterkloof, he said: “Only presidents, their deputies and presidential emissaries.”

As to why he carried out instructions he was not happy with, Ntshisi said he was told by Matjila that the matter was “out of his hands and was sensitive and political”.

