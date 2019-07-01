SAA ex-acting CEO tells of constant, irregular interference by Myeni, Kwinana

It resembled a strange game of human chess, when former SA Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni replaced Cheryl Carolus in 2012, and other airline executives were either replaced, temporarily promoted, controversially appointed, moved sideways or suspended.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard yesterday how unlawful instructions were given to the human capital department to create job opportunities for those close to Myeni, while others were given the boot.

In her testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, SAA’s former general manager for human capital, Mathulwane Mpshe, who was employed by the national carrier in 2010, said she had reluctantly accepted an offer by Myeni to act as chief executive officer (CEO) in 2015.

Concerned that there were no prior discussions between her and the board on the offer, Mpshe had earlier refused the offer.

She replaced SAA’s former acting CEO Nico Bezuidenhout, who was heading back to lead the low-cost Mango airline.

According to Mpshe, the issue she and other SAA executives found “most troubling” was the constant and irregular interference by Myeni and her lieutenant, Yakhe Kwinana, on whom to appoint and whom to discipline.

Among instructions to her from Myeni and Kwinana, in which no due process was followed, was the promotion of SAA captains Eric Manentsa and Mpho Mamashela – despite the airline’s retrenchment process.

Mpshe said Myeni had successfully applied to the SA Aviation Authority to combine the roles of chief pilot and head of flight operations, creating added responsibilities for Manentsa, who later tendered his resignation to head operations due to work load.

Another anomaly was Myeni’s instruction, via Kwinana, that Mamashela should be promoted to chief operating officer, a newly created position, which Mpshe as CEO had not approved.

Explained Mpshe: “We had just embarked on the process of retrenchments and the structures had been approved. Why [Myeni] wanted changes to be made afterwards, was unusual. I did not carry out this instruction.

“At that time, I was already perceived as someone who was obstructive. I was concerned that all this was not catered for in the organisational structure of SAA.

“The role of the board is oversight in the company and that of the executive is operational,” Mpshe said in her testimony.

“Non-executive directors are responsible for the appointment of the CEO and the CFO. The rest is the responsibility of the CEO and other executives,” she said.

Myeni’s interference with the role of SAA executives could also be seen on procurement processes, Mpshe said.

Myeni in 2015 cancelled the awarding of a three-year R85.8 million catering contract to LSG Sky Chefs – described by Mpshe as “the most responsive bidder” – and replaced them by Airchefs, through a board resolution.

This was despite Airchefs not having made the shortlist.

