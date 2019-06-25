Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, but lawyers cry prejudice

Former president Jacob Zuma has been provided with an opportunity to set the record straight in the face of mounting allegations against him from numerous witnesses at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The commission sought Zuma’s presence in order to table questions and for Zuma to personally respond to allegations which implicated him.

Zuma’s defence, which has been in correspondence with the commission since April, has said Zuma would attend the commission, but it remains unsaid whether he will answer questions, testify or question other witnesses.

In a letter to the commission, Zuma’s lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, said his client believed the inquiry was prejudiced and lacked the required impartiality against him. He argued that Zuma had requested questions from the commission, in advance, so as to meaningfully respond to allegations.

The commission’s acting secretary, Peter Pedlar, has argued that Zuma is not entitled to questions. The letter to the commission claims the commission issuing a press statement amounted to nothing but a disinformation campaign and an unfortunate attempt at instigating the public against Zuma.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recent public comments on Zuma reportedly left his defence with the impression that the commission viewed Zuma as an accused. The commission is further accused of attempting to seek its own truth and to deliver Zuma to the commission for public display in order to ambush and humiliate him.

On Tuesday, the commission confirmed to the Citizen that it had received a “written undertaking from Zuma through his attorneys that he will appear from July 15 to 19”.

The question still remains whether Zuma will finally tackle the mounting allegations levelled against him.

This comes after the Zondo commission’s suggestion that the former statesman come forward to answer questions on alleged state capture during his tenure in office. It was in April this year that the commission proposed July 15 to 19 as the dates for Zuma to appear before the inquiry so he could respond to statements, including affidavits from certain witnesses that implicated him.

The witnesses include former chief executive at the Government Communications Information Systems Themba Maseko, former ANC MP Vytie Mentor, former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, former public enterprises minister Barbra Hogan, former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramathlodi, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, among others.

