Jiba wanted dirt on Nxasana so he would be removed, Zondo Commission hears

The commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday heard testimony from former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana that advocate Nomgcobo Jiba allegedly instigated a campaign to dig up dirt on him, which would have prompted former president Jacob Zuma to remove him from the position.

At the time of Nxasana’s appointment in October 2013, Jiba had been the acting NDPP.

Last year, the Constitutional Court found the manner in which Nxasana vacated office in 2015 and the subsequent appointment of Shaun Abrahams unconstitutional and invalid.

The court ordered Nxasana to pay back a sum of more than R10 million due to the illegality of the R17.3 million “golden handshake” former president Jacob Zuma gave him to leave his position as NDPP.

Nxasana later revealed that he had already spent the “golden handshake” money.

Nxasana alleged that Jiba had run a similar campaign to discredit a potential candidate who was considered ahead of him.

Jiba’s campaign sought to embarrass Nxasana so that Zuma would fire him as the NDPP.

The commission heard that Nxasana had received an affidavit from a national prosecuting authority (NPA) official, Terence Jourbet, which spoke of Jiba’s plot to have him ousted.

Furthermore, Jourbet made a recording in which it is heard that Jiba had mandated a Colonel Mhlongo to dig up dirt on Nxasana which would be used to “embarrass” him so he would be ousted from the position.

The chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, instructed the evidence leader at the inquiry, advocate Paul Pretorius, to listen to the eight-minute long recording during the long adjournment between 1pm to 2pm.

Nxasana had earlier testified that following his appointment, he learned that Jiba had been promised the position by the then minister of justice and constitutional development, Jeff Radebe.

