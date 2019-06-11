Mxolisi Nxasana to testify at the Zondo Commission

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Wednesday hear testimony from former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana.

The commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is investigating corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of state.

Last year, the Constitutional Court found the manner in which Nxasana vacated office and the subsequent appointment of Shaun Abrahams unconstitutional and invalid.

The court ordered Nxasana to pay back a sum of more than R10 million due to the illegality of the R17.3-million “golden handshake” former president Jacob Zuma gave him to leave his position as NDPP.

In a TV interview soon after the court ruling, Nxasana said the position he found himself in at the time, that of a victim, was because Zuma had allowed himself to be intimidated by individuals who were pursuing personal agendas in ousting him, Nxasana, from the office of the NDPP.

Proceedings at the commission will get underway at 10 am.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

