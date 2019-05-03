Duduzane Zuma drove me to meet Tony Gupta in a Rolls Royce – Booysen

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen continued his testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday, going into detail regarding a meeting between himself and Tony Gupta at the controversial family’s compound in Saxonwold.

According to Booysen, former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, drove him to the meeting in a Rolls Royce.

Booysen says Duduzane unexpectedly pulled up behind his car in the luxury vehicle while he and his son were getting food, after which he got into the front of the car and drove with Zuma, with his son following them in his Toyota.

He added that they eventually ended up at the Gupta’s residence in Saxonwold. According to Booysen, he did not have prior knowledge of where Zuma was taking him.

Booysen said Tony Gupta introduced himself and they made small talk.

According to him, Duduzane did not participate in the conversation in any way. He also claimed that Gupta did not pressurise him, promise him anything, or give him anything during their meeting.

However, he added that he found it “strange” that as part of the discussion, Gupta mentioned that Booysen had been shortlisted to become Hawks boss, as this was not yet public knowledge at the time.

Booysen said he had met with Duduzane on several occasions, particularly to discuss a complaint that was brought to the Hawks’ attention. The complaint, reportedly lodged by a friend and business partner of Duduzane’s, was against a “white male” Booysen didn’t name and related to online gambling.

According to Booysen, he later discovered that Duduzane’s friend who lodged the case was Lloyd Hill.

Hill is a longtime associate of the Zuma family who is allegedly involved in underworld activities in Durban.

