24 Jul 2021
5:01 am
Cradock Four: Families launch fresh legal bid to reopen case

Brian Sokutu

The killing of the Cradock Four was done in an official police operation, sanctioned by state security.

SOUTH AFRICA: The graves of Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sparrow Mkhonto and Sicelo Mhlawuli, collectively known as the Cradock 4  a group of United Democratic Front members who were abducted and killed by apartheid security police. Seven policemen applied for amnesty at the TRC hearings. Only one, Eugene de Kock, was granted it. Date unknown. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)
Known as the Cradock Four, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli, Sparrow Mkhonto and Fort Calata may not have thrown a stone at a police van or taken up arms in a struggle against apartheid to deserve being assassinated. Being at the forefront of a peaceful people’s revolt against separate development was enough to trigger their brutal elimination by apartheid security forces from the Eastern Cape town of Cradockand society, 36 years ago. Successive ANC governments have failed to implement the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) for those behind the killings to be prosecuted. Bereaved families have now launched...

