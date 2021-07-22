Why some people just keep falling for the fake news

Narissa Subramoney

Mostly they mean well, but the pitfalls of our new always-connected age just keep tripping up some of the most well meaning among us.

The smartphone has given a voice to everyone and is a neverending source of information at your fingertips. The algorithmic spread of misinformation is too fast to contain, and now there’s a greater emphasis on verifying information before sharing.

Netcare Akeso Umhlanga clinical psychologist Kiara Sunder says that individuals may not be unaware that they are sharing misinformation.

“There’s a strong societal trust in online sources, particularly among the older generations who’ve had to learn how to use new technologies,” she explains.

Sunder sheds some light on the psychological processes that underlie the creation and sharing of misinformation. She says sometimes users are unaware they‘re seeking status and self-promotion.

“This indicates that some emotional needs are not being met in real life.”

Someone with a histrionic personality trait, who craves attention and drama, may create or share a sensational piece of information containing lots of capital letters, exclamation marks or emojis to make content appear more dramatic.

Being constantly bombarded by social media posts of friends and influencers who appear to be highly successful can lead to feelings of inadequacy among those who do not have the same content to share online.

There is also the race to break the news first, which creates a feeling of social gratification as the ‘protector’ of one’s online community.

“Even those who use social media to escape the constant, often overwhelming stream of negative news around them can lead to people engaging in intrusive and factually baseless content without realising it,” says Sunder.

Other reasons behind the need to share content, fake or not, include the need to feel a part of a group, receiving validation, and lack of objectivity.

“It is a natural human reaction that when we read, hear or view something that confirms our own beliefs, we feel validated by it. People who place their own beliefs above verified, factual information are therefore highly susceptible to spreading, and often even creating, fake news, as their ideologies are not widely reflected in the media,” explains Sunder.

Persons who create and intentionally spread fake news will often have a political or financial agenda. Sunder says this includes those working for a specific cause that is not receiving the attention they feel it deserves.

Criminals tend to use fake news as a tool to reach more people about sought-after opportunities through fictitious job or training advertisements and other similar scams. Unsuspecting individuals are duped into paying some administrative or activation fee for financial rewards in return. Such fraudulent activity is often disguised as a highly legitimate-looking advert or opportunity, which creates a sense of urgency in their victims to act immediately.

Most people don’t know how to spot a scam, which often ends in severe financial loss.