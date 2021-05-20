The mayhem of muti murders and sangomas
Eric Naki
Women, girls and boys are the main targets of ritual murders, says the head of traditional healers.
Simdlangentsha Magistrate's Offices which was torched by community members after Lungisani Ntuli’s body was found on 10 July 2014 in Pongola. Community members set the church alight after the four-year-old’s mutilated body was found there. Ntuli went missing and his mutilated body was discovered in a room in the church. Picture: Gallo Images
Read more on these topics