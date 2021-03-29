Guns ’n roses: Female shooters take to the range

Guns ’n roses: Female shooters take to the rangeSpecial Feature 2 hours ago
Learning to use a firearm is about situational awareness but is also a lot of fun.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks
Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?
Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs
Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez
South African Sport School sport gets the green light from government