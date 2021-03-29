 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Guns ’n roses: Female shooters take to the range

Special Feature 2 hours ago

Learning to use a firearm is about situational awareness but is also a lot of fun.

Amanda Watson
29 Mar 2021
06:06:59 AM
PREMIUM!
Guns ’n roses: Female shooters take to the range

Michele Berovic takes aim with an AK47 at the annual Girls on Fire event. Picture: Amanda Watson

Picking up a firearm is  more than wanting to shoot it, it’s the planting of the seed of an idea that women can protect themselves and gain the confidence they need to deal with difficult circumstances. That’s according to Lynnette Oxley, organiser of the annual Girls on Fire, which caters exclusively for professional, semi amateur and amateur female shooters and took place at the Rooikraal shooting range in Vosloorus on the East Rand on Saturday. “It’s not the firearm which gives protection, it’s the thought process, which allows one to think, ‘I don’t have to suffer this situation’,” Oxley said....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Atlanta-area shooting spree leaves 8 dead 17.3.2021
Teenage boy gunned down at Cape Town petrol station 15.2.2021
Three people shot, left injured after clash over land in Limpopo 9.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Four South African expatriates alive after Moz insurgent attacks

Covid-19 The anguish of Covid survivors: Taste and smell gone forever?

Environment WATCH: Baboon on the loose in Joburg suburbs

Business News Ships diverting to Cape of Good Hope as megaship still stuck in Suez

South African Sport School sport gets the green light from government


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.