Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill

Special Feature 1 hour ago

We take a look into the late Zulu monarch’s life in hiding and the family who took him in as one of their own.

Sipho Mabena
25 Mar 2021
03:00:24 PM
Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill

George and Josiah Skosana who spent almost three years with the late king Goodwil Zwelithini in Matjhirini village, Mpumalanga. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While ostensibly hiding from those determined to end his life in the late 1960s, late Zulu monarch king Goodwill Zwelithini travelled about openly, attending soccer matches and just being a regular young man on the streets of Mpumalanga, while members of the Skosana family worked to keep him safe. Also read: Zulu king Zwelithini: Long live defender of his people Our ‘brother’ Goodwill Cousins Josiah and George, who were 15 and 16 years old  at the time, vividly remember that summer of 1969 when “umfowethu” (my brother) arrived under the cover of darkness. As an influential, powerful and relatively rich family...

