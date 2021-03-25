Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother Goodwill

Before he was King Zwelithini, he was just our brother GoodwillSpecial Feature 1 hour ago
We take a look into the late Zulu monarch’s life in hiding and the family who took him in as one of their own.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Columns The death of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’
Politics Magashule, RET allies ‘bandits’ hell-bent on defying state
Courts Officers left scene without helping the dying Ntumba, court hears
Local News Rubbish piles in Emfuleni as waste trucks held ‘hostage’
Covid-19 Government advised to move to lockdown level 2 for Easter break