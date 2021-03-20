 
 
Neale Hill: Committed to Ford and SA – for life

Special Feature 4 hours ago

Hill is honest that he has been lucky: ‘I have a passion for cars and I work in an industry and a company where they also have that passion.’

Brendan Seery
20 Mar 2021
08:24:39 AM
Managing director of Ford’s Southern African division Neale Hill emphasises the significance of investments by carmakers in SA. Pictures: Supplied

Neale Hill’s first car was a Ford – an Escort 1600 (one six double oh, ek sê) Sport – and which taught him how to strip, repair and assemble the car’s sometimes temperamental four-speed gearbox. His first job was with Ford, the global carmaker. More than 30 years later, he’s still with Ford, he’s still (as you’d expect of the managing director of the company’s Southern African division) driving a Ford. But the massive and aggressive Ranger Raptor 4×4 is a far cry from the humble Escort… as is its state-of-the-art off-road systems and slick 10-speed auto gearbox. What surprises...

