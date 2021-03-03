 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Kicked off Gautrain for wearing loincloth changed my life for the better’

Special Feature 8 hours ago

Mahlangu made headlines in 2018 when he was kicked off a Gautrain station for wearing traditional attire but the unfortunate incident had a silver lining, as it helped him change his fortunes.

Sipho Mabena
03 Mar 2021
04:54:11 PM
PREMIUM!
‘Kicked off Gautrain for wearing loincloth changed my life for the better’

Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu poses for his portrait at his home in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, 4 February 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

After he was thrown out of the Gautrain for his Ndebele traditional attire in 2018, humiliated and degraded, cultural activist Thando Mahlangu locked himself in his house and sank into depression. Mahlangu made headlines in 2018 when he took on Gautrain operators Bombela Concession Company in an epic David and Goliath battle after he was allegedly manhandled and kicked off a Gautrain station for wearing his traditional attire. Also Read: Gautrain apologises to activist kicked off train in Ndebele outfit The Gautrain operators allegedly barred Mahlangu, 35, from taking the train from Park Station to Hatfield, Pretoria, where he had a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Fake Covid-19 vaccines seized in Germiston

Covid-19 Infection by 501Y.V2 variant gives immunity against other Covid-19 variants

Mgosi Frustrated Andile Jali considering a move away from Sundowns

Health SA’s poor critically underserved by healthcare, including those on Zuma’s doorstep

Politics Zandile Gumede also wants to have a Nkandla ‘tea meeting’ with Zuma


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.