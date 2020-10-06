 
 
‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Special Feature 39 mins ago

Farm attacks and murders are a real threat to food security, as younger people turn away from the way of life because it is too dangerous and traumatic, and though some argue that attacks are race-driven, the fact is that ‘a farmer is a farmer’.

Nica Richards
06 Oct 2020
06:45:47 PM
Jan van der Bank stands with his rifle infront of his house on a farm in Hammanskraal, 16 September 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“It doesn’t just happen to one person. Farm attacks have an impact on the entire agricultural community. Statistically, they say it’s race-driven. But a farmer is a farmer.” Louis Meintjies, a former president of the Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU), sat sipping cold coffee on his farm in Cullinan, north of Pretoria, while calmly laying out the safety routine he and his wife Erika follow every night. Meintjies is significant in his community. He is one of the few plot owners left who refuses to leave. He has also been a first responder to many attacks in the area. One of...

