Schools continue to flout the law on religion

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni 
Schools continue to flout the law on religion

Picture: iStock

Despite a high court ruling against the practice, parents complain that Christian religious indoctrination remains a problem at schools, with especially Afrikaans schools making themselves guilty of the practice.

Being a non-Christian parent is a continuous battle for constitutional religious freedom at South African public schools. According to several parents, who have complained through various channels about their children being exposed to the exclusive promotion of Christian doctrine, remains a problem despite the South Gauteng High Court ruling three years ago against Gauteng public schools ordering them to align their policies on religion with the constitution which did not allow the exclusive promotion of a religion at public schools. The Gauteng education department has since instructed all schools to align their policies with this order, but decades of school...
