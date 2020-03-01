 
 
Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Sipho Mabena
CCTV cameras are pictured in Melville, 17 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The rollout of a vast network of privately operated surveillance cameras across Johannesburg has prompted a number of investigations, with plenty of questions surrounding the legality of tracking people’s movements, as well as the company allegedly illegally connecting to the city’s electricity network.

The company rolling out a “super-smart” camera surveillance network has been accused of breaking the law to fight crime. Not only has the system been accused of being invasive but that it also breaks a number of laws. The company, Vumacam, is installing the artificial intelligence (AI) capable closed-circuit television (CCTV) to fight crime in Johannesburg suburbs. Police are investigating a criminal case against Vumacam and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) has slapped the company and its director, Ricky Croock, with a code of conduct charge. Information regulator Advocate Pansy Tlakula is also probing allegations that Vumacam deployed unregulated...
