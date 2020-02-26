WATCH: A safe place to shoot the breeze – and some hoops
Michel Bega
Fifteen-year-old Masonwabe Mene trains at the Soweto Basketball Academy in Jabavu, Soweto. Last weekend Mene represented the academy and his school Morris Isaacson High School in the St Stithians College U16 Basketball Tournament. His team won the tournament becoming the first township school to win this prestigious tournament. Picture: Michel Bega
In 2013 co-founders Monwabisi Dlamini and Jacob Tsiane cleaned up a dilapidated basketball facility to create the Soweto Basketball Academy, the leading basketball academy in the country.