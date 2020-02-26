WATCH: A safe place to shoot the breeze – and some hoops

In 2013, a group of Soweto locals focused their attention on an old, dilapidated sporting facility in Jabavu, with the hopes of turning the property into a place the community could use. At the time, drug dealers and users infested the area and muggings were common in the popular pedestrian corridor. Today, it is one of the leading basketball academies in South Africa. “It seems this place has a spirit,” explains Monwabisi Dlamini, co-founder and coach of the Soweto Basketball Academy. “In the 1970s, these were the first official basketball courts in SA. Unfortunately, over the years it fell into...

In 2013, a group of Soweto locals focused their attention on an old, dilapidated sporting facility in Jabavu, with the hopes of turning the property into a place the community could use. At the time, drug dealers and users infested the area and muggings were common in the popular pedestrian corridor.

Today, it is one of the leading basketball academies in South Africa.

“It seems this place has a spirit,” explains Monwabisi Dlamini, co-founder and coach of the Soweto Basketball Academy. “In the 1970s, these were the first official basketball courts in SA. Unfortunately, over the years it fell into ruin. We just wanted to clean up the facility and create something the community could use. But it seems our fate was predetermined.”

Though he had never played basketball and was more adept at traditional local sports like rugby, soccer and cricket, “Coach Mo”, as he is known to his students, found himself drawn to the court.

“In Soweto, there are limited sport choices. Everybody plays soccer, or you don’t play sport at all, which leads to bored children and to trouble. We wanted to give children an alternative.

“We started with nothing. We had to make a basketball hoop with patched-up pieces of metal. And we bought a cheap basketball from Shoprite. We thought any ball would do – we didn’t realise you needed to spend money to get quality.”

They also didn’t realise how quickly the community would take to shooting hoops.

Today, the Soweto Basketball Academy has 260 students in its programme. The academy has claimed many local league titles and tournaments. Four of its students represent SA in the junior national basketball team.

“I had to teach myself very quickly how to play basketball and how to coach,” explains Dlamini. “I watched many YouTube videos to get me to where I am now. And I have received guidance from other coaches along the way.

“But I still have a long way to go.”

The academy also offers life skills training, which is overseen by co-founder Jacob Tsiane.

Life skills classes are offered twice a month, covering subjects like dealing with bullying, self-confidence, hygiene, discipline, how to work in a team and teaching students to respect their peers and fellow community members.

“You’ll be surprised – some children don’t even know basic life skills,” explains Dlamini. “Being situated in Jabavu, 80% of our students come from impoverished backgrounds.

“But as they represent our school, we want them to represent us at the highest level in all aspects.

“We try to groom the child holistically – through their physical ability, as well as educationally and spiritually.”

Masonwabe Mene, 15, trains at the academy daily.

“I grew up with an abusive stepfather, so it was hard for me to concentrate on school work,” he says. “Before I came across the Soweto Basketball Academy I didn’t play any sport, but the academy has helped me through basketball [to] focus on my school work.

“I’d like to achieve my dreams of playing in the NBA [America’s National Basketball Association] one day, to help my mother and brother and lift them up out of our current living situation.

“Basketball has brought me happiness. Without basketball I can’t smile.”

The academy is a registered non-profit organisation and does not receive payment from parents. Dlamini and Tsiane receive no salary – even though coaching takes up a large portion of their day.

Additionally the coaches fund some of the running costs, including travel expenses and kit requirements.

“It’s my duty to make sure the children are exposed to the sport and benefit from the programme,” states Dlamini. “I don’t want these children to be denied access to something that could be their talent.

“It makes me proud to say we are providing a high standard of basketball training – so much so that if you come through this academy you could even play for the national team one day.”

In 2017 the academy received a boost from American professional basketball player for the Portland Trail Blazers Carmelo Anthony.

While on a holiday tour of Soweto he came across the facility and recognised what Dlamini and Tsiane were attempting to do with their meagre resources. Anthony donated an upgrade to the court, which included the colourful surface the students practice on today.

Dlamini and Tsiane would love to see one of their prospects reach the same heights as Anthony.

“One of our long-term goals is to see a South African-born child play in the NBA or the WNBA [Women’s National Basketball Association]. It will happen,” says Dlamini confidently.

Video: Carlos Muchave

