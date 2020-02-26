 
 
A safe place to shoot the breeze – and some hoops

Michel Bega
Fifteen-year-old Masonwabe Mene trains at the Soweto Basketball Academy in Jabavu, Soweto. Last weekend Mene represented the academy and his school Morris Isaacson High School in the St Stithians College U16 Basketball Tournament. His team won the tournament becoming the first township school to win this prestigious tournament. Picture: Michel Bega

In 2013 co-founders Monwabisi Dlamini and Jacob Tsiane cleaned up a dilapidated basketball facility to create the Soweto Basketball Academy, the leading basketball academy in the country.

In 2013, a group of Soweto locals focused their attention on an old, dilapidated sporting facility in Jabavu, with the hopes of turning the property into a place the community could use. At the time, drug dealers and users infested the area and muggings were common in the popular pedestrian corridor. Today, it is one of the leading basketball academies in South Africa. “It seems this place has a spirit,” explains Monwabisi Dlamini, co-founder and coach of the Soweto Basketball Academy. “In the 1970s, these were the first official basketball courts in SA. Unfortunately, over the years it fell into...


