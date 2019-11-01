 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 1.11.2019 03:57 pm

‘Popcorn Rooms’: Sex work takes a new shape on social media

Kaunda Selisho
PREMIUM!
‘Popcorn Rooms’: Sex work takes a new shape on social media

Picture: iStock

Two big trends are currently blurring the line between sex work, pornography and social media. The Citizen spoke to some of those who are involved.

In most societies, sex and morality have been have always been linked – sometimes unnecessarily so. This has contributed not only to shaping laws regarding sex but to the way the people within these societies think about and relate to sex. Luckily, sex and attitudes towards it have evolved with time and this is made evident through noticeable trends throughout history.  Two such trends are recent developments that have been facilitated by the effects and impact of computer-mediated communication and globalisation on one of the oldest professions in the good book. To many, Instagram gossip page ‘The Popcorn Room’ is...
Related Stories
Who’s really in control in porn? 28.10.2019
WATCH: How sex scenes are shot in movies and television 28.10.2019
Can people really be addicted to sex? 24.10.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.