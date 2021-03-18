Couple dies from Covid-19 complications three days apart

Longstanding residents of Benoni Pat and Brian Tanner died of Covid-19 complications three days apart in February.

The couple moved to Benoni in 1965. Since their move, they resided in Rynfield, Morehill, Farrarmere and Fairleads Retirement Village.

Pat, 87, died on 2 February and Brian, 88, on 5 February after a long battle with Covid-19 in Life the Glynnwood Hospital.

“They got married in 1958 and would have been married for 63 years in March,” their daughter, Lynda, said.

“Brian worked for years in the construction and glazing industry and then in 1983 he and Pat started an Association that oversaw trade industries – acting as a watchdog on industry standards.

“They had this business for 32 years and embraced the administration of 15 trade associations during this time.”

The duo had two children, Lydia and Graham.

“Tragically Graham [died] in 1988 (aged 28) leaving a son Matthew,” Lynda explained.

Lynda lives in Pretoria with her husband Robert and has two children, Melyssa and Tyler.

“My mom and dad were the most caring, generous, loving and supportive parents we ever could have asked for,” she said.

“I know they are still together and neither one of them will have to endure a life without each other – so I try to find comfort in the fact that their final journey was also together and they are at last re-united with their son/ my brother.

“My family and I will miss them dearly and we will hold close to our hearts all the wonderful memories and the years we have been able to spend together with them.

“Our family has been associated with Benoni for 56 years and it will always have a special place in my heart.”

