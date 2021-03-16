 
 
Family can’t bury sister as they wait more than a year for DNA results

It’s been more than a year since decomposed body was discovered, but relatives cannot find closure due to police delays.

Linah Skhosana is waiting for DNA test results of remains believed to be that of her her sister Maria Skosana, 15 March 2021, Centurion. Picture: Jacques Nelles

It’s been more than a year since a family was taken by their sister’s alleged killer to where he had dumped her body, but the mystery behind Maria Skhosana’s bizarre death has deepened due to conflicting DNA test results and little communication from police. The 40-year-old mother of two disappeared in 28 November 2019. After a vigorous search by her family and the community, a man led the search party to a spot near the Mnandi Cemetery outside Olievenhoutbosch in Pretoria, where he had allegedly dumped Maria’s body. Maria was four months pregnant at the time and had told her...

