Family can’t bury sister as they wait more than a year for DNA results

Family can’t bury sister as they wait more than a year for DNA resultsSociety 2 hours ago
It’s been more than a year since decomposed body was discovered, but relatives cannot find closure due to police delays.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Writing off historic debt would collapse universities, says Jansen
Opinion Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders
Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’
News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away
Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks