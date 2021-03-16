Family can’t bury sister as they wait more than a year for DNA results

It’s been more than a year since a family was taken by their sister’s alleged killer to where he had dumped her body, but the mystery behind Maria Skhosana’s bizarre death has deepened due to conflicting DNA test results and little communication from police. The 40-year-old mother of two disappeared in 28 November 2019. After a vigorous search by her family and the community, a man led the search party to a spot near the Mnandi Cemetery outside Olievenhoutbosch in Pretoria, where he had allegedly dumped Maria’s body. Maria was four months pregnant at the time and had told her...

The 40-year-old mother of two disappeared in 28 November 2019. After a vigorous search by her family and the community, a man led the search party to a spot near the Mnandi Cemetery outside Olievenhoutbosch in Pretoria, where he had allegedly dumped Maria’s body.

Maria was four months pregnant at the time and had told her partner and a friend that she was going to perform an abortion. The alleged killer, who performed the botched proceeding, said she bled to death.

“We went to those who perform abortions and found a man who showed us the body. We asked why he killed her. He said Maria bled a lot but he couldn’t tell us why he never called for an ambulance,” said her sister Linah Skhosana.

But what was believed to be the remains of her sister was decomposed beyond recognition. The summer heat and rains had fastened decomposition, leaving nothing but skeletal remains in a mielie meal sack, her sister said.

Back at the accused man’s dwelling, Skhosana said they found scores of handbags and female panties. Among those was Maria’s empty handbag and her wig.

The killing, meanwhile, sparked outrage in the community due to suspicions it was a “muti” killing which led to protests and vandalism of muti shops in the area.

The family was told to wait three months for DNA test results, but the process has since led to a year of confusion and discrepancies.

Skhosana said the first forensic test results found that the remains were that of a man. A few months later, results returned again, this time stating they were that of a woman.

DNA from her 72-year-old mother, who now takes care of Maria’s 14-year-old disabled son, was taken in order to cross match to that of the remains, but police said they did not match.

“But that man said it’s her. We haven’t had closure. It is something else if someone dies and you can bury them but we haven’t buried her since. If this is not Maria, then where is she? My mother is old and not working and Maria supported them. Even if we get lawyers to help us, who is going to pay them? We want to know where Maria is,” said Linah.

The first two DNA results were inconclusive and a third sample collection was done in January this year, Gauteng police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

She said due to the body being badly decomposed, collecting DNA sample from the body was a challenging and complex process.

“The outcome of this [third] test is yet to be concluded… It should be noted that in instances such as this one where the body of the deceased is badly decomposed, the process of collecting a DNA sample from the deceased’s body becomes complex and challenging and hence these latest tests, after the outcome of the previous two tests was inconclusive,” she said.

“The investigating office is in constant contact with the Forensic Science Laboratory to see to it that this matter is expedited. As soon as there is an update, the investigating officer will ensure that the family is contacted and kept abreast.”

