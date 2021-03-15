 
 
Rebuilding lives of the homeless one brick at a time 

Society 1 hour ago

Through the initiative One-Brick-at-a-Time, philanthropist Collen Mashawana aims to build 100 homes for people relying solely on government.

Brian Sokutu
15 Mar 2021
08:02:45 AM
Rebuilding lives of the homeless one brick at a time 

Collen Mashawana with Chief Thovhele Gole Mphaphuli. Mashawana's One-Brick-at-a-Time initiative seeks to build 100 homes for the homeless. Photo: Twitter/@collenmashawane

As South Africa’s housing backlog stands at a staggering 2.1 million, with an estimated 2.5 million people in dire need of homes, Johannesburg philanthropist Collen Mashawana has launched a campaign to assist the homeless. Through the initiative One-Brick-at-a-Time, Mashawana aims to build 100 homes, with members of the public contributing R2 000 towards each brick – to reach the target of 5 000 bricks. “People may also donate physical building materials. The Collen Mashawana Foundation accepts all kinds of donations,” said Mashawana. “Not only does having a roof over your head contribute to health benefits, but it also instils a...

