Rebuilding lives of the homeless one brick at a time 

As South Africa’s housing backlog stands at a staggering 2.1 million, with an estimated 2.5 million people in dire need of homes, Johannesburg philanthropist Collen Mashawana has launched a campaign to assist the homeless.

Through the initiative One-Brick-at-a-Time, Mashawana aims to build 100 homes, with members of the public contributing R2 000 towards each brick – to reach the target of 5 000 bricks.

“People may also donate physical building materials. The Collen Mashawana Foundation accepts all kinds of donations,” said Mashawana.

“Not only does having a roof over your head contribute to health benefits, but it also instils a sense of purpose, providing the basic human need for safety.

“Through our house appeal initiatives, we have managed to provide hundreds of people with safe shelter and have also gone further to donate essentials, including food parcels, where required.

“As a foundation, we are always striving to positively impact the lives of people. Together we can achieve more so join us in building a further 100 homes.”

Launched three years ago to assist the elderly, child-headed households and people with disabilities, Mashawana said the foundation had demonstrated how organs of civil society could “make a difference in the life of people with sole reliance on government”.

Beneficiaries have included 67-year-old Gogo Munyai, from Ha-Mamuhoi in Nzhelele.

She previously lived in a mud house built in 1988, having lost her eyesight in 2004.

“We visited her in August 2018, and committed to building her a new home, which was constructed within three weeks. She was extremely excited when the keys were handed over to her,” he said.

Another beneficiary was 100-year-old Dipabalo Boy Mohedo and his wife, Johanna Nsibande, of Mackenzieville in Nigel, who were presented with a new home on Mandela Day in 2019. This was after a 22-year wait for a reconstruction and development house.

The couple lived in a shack without electricity “and Nsibande had to help her husband in walking to an outside plastic toilet on a daily basis”.

Mashawana said the primary goal of the foundation was to create youth employment.

“We have found that poverty is a key underlining factor for an uneducated youth, contributing to young people’s vulnerabilities and dropping out of school.

“The consequence is a society that does not have a meaningful participation in its own economy.

“We strongly believe the responsibility to build our nation is not solely on government, but, if we work together, we can achieve more,” said Mashawana.

