‘Give my daughter her name’: Single father takes on Home Affairs

Society 2 days ago

Wesley Hayes has launched a two-part application in the Eastern Cape High Court for an urgent order that the department register his daughter’s birth and issue her birth certificate.

Bernadette Wicks
27 Feb 2021
05:00:56 AM
Picture: AFP/Joel Saget

Last June, Eastern Cape attorney Wesley Hayes’ lifelong dream of becoming a father was finally realised when his baby daughter, Justine, was born via surrogacy. But they were both left in legal limbo after officials at the department of home affairs refused to let him register her birth as a single father. So now Hayes is turning to the courts. Not only does he want a judge to force the department’s hand in his own case, he also wants to change the country’s birth registration laws to cater specifically for children born of surrogacy. Hayes – who gave consent for...

