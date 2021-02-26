 
 
Gqeberha name change vital to reversing colonial legacy

Society 3 hours ago

Nevertheless, both sides of debate agreed about the need to change the colonial names.

Eric Naki
26 Feb 2021
06:02:46 AM
Gqeberha name change vital to reversing colonial legacy

Port Elizabeth International Airport. Photo: Facebook

As the debate over the renaming of certain towns in the Eastern Cape rages on, there has been a high-level discussion about whom the places should be named after. Some believe that not only struggle heroes should be acknowledged, but also indigenous traditional leaders who fought colonial oppression and land dispossession before the national liberation struggle even commenced. Many streets in Tshwane and Johannesburg have names of struggle heroes and the main streets in Bloemfontein were renamed after Raymond Mhlaba, Nelson Mandela, Bram Fischer, Kenneth Kaunda and Charlotte Maxeke etc. ALSO READ: Gqeberha divides social media as some complain of pronunciation...

