 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Covid-19 2 days ago

Social workers’ fear of the virus is inconsequential. But what has emerged is that they are gaining respect and have adapted to treating patients digitally.

Nica Richards
23 Feb 2021
01:36:41 PM
PREMIUM!
Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19 

Social workers are the comforting hands for the needy. Picture: iStock

Social workers are not loud and certainly do not cower in fear.  They are the strong, silent middlemen and women between mentally ill patients and their scared families, between destitute children and their chance at a new life, between desperate communities and much-needed financial support.  ALSO READ: MUST READ: Covid-19-positive medical doctor’s diary They are always there and they too have been affected by Covid-19. But not all consequences of the pandemic have been bad for them, said social worker Saudah Morris.  The advent of a global life-threatening virus has thrown even the most solid industries into a wormhole of...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair 24.2.2021
Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel 24.2.2021
SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides 24.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.