PICS: Eddie the two-legged dog now the proud owner of a prosthetic leg 

Nica Richards
After a rough start, thanks to dedicated veterinarians, Eddie is now the proud owner of three legs. Picture: Supplied

After being found emaciated with his right front leg and left hind legs crushed inexplicably, when Eddie first arrived at Avontuur Vet, there was not much hope. 

A large part of Eddie the two-legged dog’s life was started on the back paw. 

Eddie after surgery. Picture: Facebook

But the determined team of veterinarians saw Lizahn and Sanlie van den Brink eventually adopt Eddie as their second not-so-four-legged fur child after a successful surgery saw two of Eddie’s legs amputated. 

Eddie learning how to support his weight on two legs. Picture: Facebook

And although Eddie was upbeat, Sanlie said he tired quickly because he carried most of his weight on a front leg that was missing. Until now. 

Eddie loves afternoon walks. This is him just after receiving surgery. Picture: Facebook

On Sunday, Eddie received his prosthetic front leg, after almost a year of fundraising and campaigning. His leg was fitted by Animal Care Division, whose team have also become fond of Eddie.

Animal Care Division team members fit Eddie with his new prosthetic front leg. Picture: Supplied

A proud Eddie stands tall with his new prosthetic leg. Picture: Supplied

Now Eddie is able to take full advantage of his regular afternoon walks and bird chasing, and despite having some work cut out for him while he gets used to his new leg, he is already making progress. 

Eddie getting used to his prosthetic leg. Picture: Facebook

Sanlie told The Citizen on Sunday evening that Eddie was already standing on his own, which was a very good sign. 

She also said that thanks to the successful fundraising efforts, Avontuur Vet raised almost twice as much money as was needed for Eddie’s R15,000 to R20,000 prosthetic leg. 

Eddie getting a tutorial while test-driving his new prosthetic leg. Picture: Facebook

The extra money will now be used for other welfare cases at the North West-based veterinary practice, she enthused. 

If you would like to know more about the life-changing work done by Animal Care Division and Avontuur Vet, check out their Facebook pages here and here

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

