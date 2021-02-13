 
 
Pippie Kruger still going strong 10 years later

Society 4 hours ago

There is a bigger force around what Pippie Kruger and her mom have been through. And that’s faith.

Marizka Coetzer
13 Feb 2021
07:31:25 AM
Burn survivor Pippie Kruger is always in a good mood, says her mom. Pictures: Supplied

Many people assume that Anice Bernard Kruger is a strong woman. After all, it takes strength to overcome the trauma of seeing your two-year-old girl horrifically burnt…and then strength to rebuild her body and her life, as well as your own. But Kruger doesn’t see it that way. She said her daughter, Pippie, is the strong one. Pippie is 10 and it’s been nine years since most people thought she would die from the devastating burns to 80% of her body she suffered when flammable gel ignited and poured over her on New Year’s Eve in 2011. Kruger said it...

