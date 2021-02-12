 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Public protector helps woman get back 11 years pension

Society 12 hours ago

The GPAA had demanded ‘the impossible’ in expecting the woman to obtain proof from an employer dating back 30 years.

Sipho Mabena
12 Feb 2021
08:01:01 AM
PREMIUM!
Public protector helps woman get back 11 years pension

Picture: iStock

Despite having a 1987 payslip from the erstwhile Gazankulu homeland government and evidence that a Limpopo social worker had contributed to her state pension fund for 34 years, instead of 19 years, the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) would have none of it. If it is not rectified, Salome Mukhari risks losing 11 years of her pension contributions and stands to lose about R400,000 of her pension payout when she retires. Not even her two certificates of long service, 20 and 30 years, awarded to her by the department of social development, her employer in 2007 and 2017, would convince...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Gupta allegations were used to ‘hound me out of govt’ – Gigaba welcomes public protector’s report 8.2.2021
Gigaba violated ethics code in Gupta naturalisation case, says public protector 8.2.2021
Mkhwebane’s review for her removal delayed 2.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.